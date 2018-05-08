Tina Wiegman of Carlyle

BELLEVILLE - Hospice of Southern Illinois highlighted three volunteers who received the “Butterfly Award” at the Annual Dinner on April 14, 2018.

Adrienne Villotti of Mascoutah

This is a special recognition awarded to volunteers who exemplify the ongoing quality of services at Hospice of Southern Illinois, give countless hours to our patients and staff, and dedicate their heart to our mission, to enhance the quality of life for individuals and their loved ones touched by a terminal illness.

Linda Powers of Collinsville

“Actions speak louder than words,” is a famous quote that describes these “shooting stars” of our organization. Thank you to the volunteers who come together, shine bright and go above and beyond to support Hospice of Southern Illinois.

