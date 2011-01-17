ORGANIZATIONAL HISTORY

From the mid 1880’s to 1951, Lincoln School operated as a school for Black residents of Edwardsville, Illinois; accordingly, all teachers and administrators were Black. In 1951, Edwardsville School District #7 became an integrated system, at which time all teachers were laid off and Lincoln School ceased to exist as the school for blacks. In August of 1986, the first Lincoln School Reunion was held; the committee that planned the event decided to remain active. With the $400.00 remaining from the reunion expenses, a scholarship fund was established at the Bank of Edwardsville – thus, marking the beginning of the Lincoln School Alumni Foundation, (LSAF – A Non-profit Organization). Ask about our Scholarship Program for Edwardsville High School Graduates.

MISSION: To enhance the educational and social development opportunities for minority youth within the Edwardsville School District. Addressing the mission by:

Providing scholarships to ECUSD #7 youth;

Conducting educational and informational workshops;

Conducting academic tutorial services; and

Conducting and providing structured dance/cultural education to enhance participants’ social development and appreciation for the arts and increasing appreciation for cultural diversity.

GOALS:

To enhance self-esteem of every participant;

To positively affect each participant’s self-confidence;

To cultivate an appreciation for cultural diversity among the participants, the Edwardsville Community and throughout the metro-East Area.

To participate in physical workout activities;

To emphasize the importance of participation, self-discipline, self-esteem, self-confidence and cultural awareness; and

To create unique cultural experiences.

We believe this increased appreciation for cultural diversity is a necessary by-product of each programming and social development effort. These efforts have been provided for in a variety of audiences in a wide-range of events since its inception.

