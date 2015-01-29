Each time Lincoln Middle Principal Steve Stuart walks the halls of his school, he is filled with memories of those who graced the floors in the past and his thoughts for today’s students for the future.

Stuart has spent much of his life in the school, graduating from Edwardsville High School there in 1985. The high school was moved and eventually the old high school was converted into a middle school. Many area business and sports legends once had their beginnings where Lincoln is today. He has been principal of Lincoln for several years. He started his career in education as a history teacher. He was a varsity baseball pitcher during his high school career.

The structural changes within Lincoln Middle over last summer included redoing the cafeteria, the hallways entering the cafeteria, along with changes on the second and third floor with both the floor itself and lights. The recent renovations that retained the historic appearance of the school, yet brightened it up considerably have a special place in Stuart’s heart. He said he does truly love the school.

“The renovations mean a lot to me,” he said. “Knowing what great individuals have been here in the past within this high school and their accomplishments touches me and makes me proud of the changes. I am proud to be custodian of it.”

Stuart said community members, parents and students are excited to see these changes.

“It has put a new breath on the building,” Stuart added. “It has definitely added a lot.”

Edwardsville Superintendent Ed Hightower beamed with pride at a recent school board meeting as he detailed the overall changes at Lincoln School in a Power point presentation.

Stuart said the students of today at Lincoln Middle are carrying on the great tradition established long ago at Edwardsville High School.

“I can’t wait to see what these students accomplish in their futures,” he said. “That is what I get most excited about.”

If you have a EdGlenToday or Riverbender.com news, human interest or sports idea, e-mail Danbrannan@riverbender.com or call or text 618-623-5930. Follow Dan Brannan on Facebook and Danbrannannews on Twitter.





