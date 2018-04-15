EDWARDSVILLE - The Farm to School Gardening Club started their gardens at Lincoln Middle School as they hauled in dirt and planted their seeds Thursday afternoon to learn the process of farming.

Students not only got their hands' dirty planting but got a chance to work with their minds as they become experts of their plants.

Paul Brazier, one of the teachers advising the club, said the ultimate goal is teaching the students the entire process of growing food and getting it to the table.

“We are going to be planting seeds and our goal is going from the soil to the table,” he said. “We’d love to be able to sell the produce at the Goshen Market, hopefully, we can get to that point. We’re working on developing a curriculum that goes with it to integrate into some other disciplines.”