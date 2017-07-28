LERNA – At the Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site on Saturday, August 5 at 2:00 p.m., Jessica Michna will present a first-person portrayal of Mary Lincoln as she recalls her early years and education in Lexington, Kentucky. Ms. Michna's performance will take place in the site’s visitor center auditorium, and is free and open to the public.

She will tell of Mary’s move to Springfield, where she would meet and marry a young prairie lawyer. From the couple's early married years in Springfield, to their life in Washington, Mary regales her audience with stories of her boys, including her biggest boy, Mr. Lincoln. During this time of national strife, the Lincolns would suffer personal tragedies, concluding on that fateful day in April 1865.

The weekend of August 5 and 6 also offers the opportunity to learn more about becoming a volunteer at Lincoln Log Cabin, with new volunteer information and orientation sessions on both Saturday and Sunday from 1:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m. The benefits of volunteering include meeting and socializing with people who share your interests, learning new skills, giving a boost to your resume or college application, and making a difference in your community. Saturday's session will cover volunteering basics and is geared toward those interested in volunteering in the visitor center, gift shop, and other "out of period clothing" roles. Sunday's session offers a more in depth extension that will focus on historic interpretation. Attendance at both Saturday’s and Sunday's sessions is preferred if you want to work on the farms as an interpreter. Whatever you're interested in, we can help customize a volunteer experience for you!

Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site, a gateway site for the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area, was the 1840s home of Abraham Lincoln’s father and stepmother, Thomas and Sarah Bush Lincoln. It is located eight miles south of Charleston and 14 miles southwest of Mattoon, Illinois.

For more information about this or other events at the site, call (217) 345-1845 or visit www.lincolnlogcabin.org.

