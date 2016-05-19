EDWARDSVILLE - Liberty and Lincoln Middle School students made some compelling presentations for their “Conversation Toward a Brighter Future” project and was awarded a $3,000 fellowship from the Mannie Jackson Center for the Humanities Foundation on Tuesday morning.

Lincoln and Liberty participated with nine other middle schools in making presentations on the day.

The schools are working to combine respect, dignity, understanding and forgiveness to every solution to the problem they see.

Low self-esteem was listed as a major problem for the students, the group said. It was discussed that there are some discrepancies with students in the school. An example cited was a basketball player and a Model U.N. Club member presently being pretty far apart. The goal will be to bring those students closer together.

“There is a loss of dignity with students involved in the less valued clubs and activities,” the students said in their presentation.

Student Solutions to improve some of the issues at the two schools are:

A weekly broadcast

Posting information on social media platforms with photos and videos about upcoming events.

Inter-activity team building of clubs and other sports adapting to each other.

Model UN and basketball combine as one on occasion to help each other and support each other at their activities.

School assemblies will recognize sports and clubs. Also acts of kindness will be included to help develop student spirit.

Bi-weekly gatherings.

The kindness campaign will include teachers and students writing positive comments about selected individuals and delivering the information to them.

An anti-bullying video and use it with classes and spread on social media. Also have a bullying presentation to students getting them to better understand dignity and forgiveness.

Those who participated in the group were: Ellie Viox, Usma Rizvi, Jessica Benson, Rachel Heflin, Jacoby Roberson, Tyler Chrenka,, Audrey Morgan, Julia Ribbing, Emoni Nunn, Sam Motley, Caleb Valentine, Nic Hemken, Madison Vieth, Lexi Gorniak, Owen Lappe, Cami Marteeny, Grant Toby, Isaac Hobin, Stephen Van Camp, Kendall Ausmer and Zoe Kue.

