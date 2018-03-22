EDWARDSVILLE – Less than 10 tickets are available for the 2018 Red & Black Gala to be held Saturday, Apr. 7, at the Doubletree by Hilton Collinsville-St. Louis.

The Red & Black Gala is an exclusive fundraising event for the SIUE Department of Intercollegiate Athletics. The event will raise funds to benefit the Cougar Athletics Scholarship Fund. If you are interested in purchasing tickets to this year's Red & Black Gala, contact Allie Wielansky at 618-650-3155 or by e-mail at awielan@siue.edu. Tickets will be provided on a first come-first serve basis.

The 2018 Red & Black Gala will be located at 1000 Eastport Plaza Drive, Collinsville, Illinois. The evening's check-in/registration and social hour will begin at 6:00 p.m. The program, dinner and live auction will start at approximately 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are priced at $150 per person and $1,500 per table (tables of 10).

The evening will feature silent auction items and several live auction items. The silent and live auction items will be announced April 2.

The evening's food will be prepared by the Head Chef from Porter's Steakhouse. The menu will be released closer to the event date. Refreshments that evening will include an array of water, soda, wines, spirits and beers. The evening will feature a host bar.

If you would like to make a donation to SIUE Cougar Athletics, please click here to make a donation through the Cougar Excellence Fund. This fund includes membership benefits starting at donations of $100 and higher.

