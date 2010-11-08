Godfrey, Ill. – Kick off your holiday celebrations with a festive holiday concert performed by Lewis and Clark’s own Limited Edition.



The vocal group will perform favorite holiday songs beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28 in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel as part of the Hayner Public Library Concert Series.



Limited Edition is the college’s leading touring ensemble and serves as Lewis and Clark’s musical ambassadors to the community. Singers are selected by audition and perform a broad spectrum of musical styles; especially vocal jazz, Broadway and music from the Big Band era.

The current roster includes: Micah Carter, Pat Dailey, Gail Drillinger, Chris Eubank, Elizabeth Golicke, Sarah Gooding, Audri Lucasey, Sydney Maples, Jason McAtee, Julie McPike, Jeremy Myers, Emilie Nevins, Heather Humphrey, Andrew Weiler and Chris Young. Brian McKinney is featured on bass.



Limited Edition’s director and accompanist is Susan Parton Stanard, director of Choral Ensembles and Vocal Studies at Lewis and Clark.



The Riverbend Children’s Chorus will also perform as special musical guests. The chorus is open to all children in grades one through eight, and performs under the direction of Barbara McHugh and Chris Eubank.



Admission to this public event is free, but reservations are strongly recommended. Make yours today by calling the library at 1-800-613-3163.

