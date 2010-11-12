Godfrey, Ill. – Limited Edition, the musical ambassadors of Lewis and Clark Community College, will present a free Brown Bag holiday concert at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 1 in the atrium of the Ringhausen Music Building.



The 50-minute program will feature a variety of seasonal songs from the heartfelt – “A Celtic Silent Night,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” “Lo,” “How a Rose/The Rose,” and “Lullaby Alleluia” - to the humorous – “I Want A Hippopotamus for Christmas,” “Santa Baby,” and “Twelve or So Days of Christmas.”

Limited Edition is a high caliber vocal ensemble under the direction of Susan Parton Stanard, director of Choral Studies and Vocal Ensembles.



The concert is free and open to the public – just bring a lunch and enjoy the delicious sounds of the holiday season.



For more information, contact the Music Department at (618) 468-4731 or Stanard at (618) 468-4732.

