RICHMOND, VA. - Lily Freer is once again a member of a national championship girls' soccer team. Lily of Alton was a mid-fielder on the SLSG Navy ECNL Under 17 St. Louis Scott Gallagher squad. She is the daughter of Tim and Carrie Freer and the granddaughter of Margaret and Mike Freer.

The SLSG Navy ECNL defeated Solar, a Texas squad, 4-2 Monday morning to claim the national title for the second consecutive season.

"This is the best feeling winning back-to-back," Lily said. "It is such an awesome experience. We couldn't have done this without our amazing coaches.

"Winning this again means everything. It justifies all the hard work our team puts in all year long."

