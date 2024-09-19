ROXANA – Lilli Ray, a standout athlete at Roxana High School, has been recognized as the Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month. Ray, who has excelled in both softball and volleyball, batted .347 this past season under the guidance of Coach Wade Stahlhut.

She recorded 25 hits and 18 RBIs in 20 games, according to Max Preps.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Ray's athletic prowess extends beyond the softball field. In the fall, she serves as a defensive specialist for the Roxana girls' volleyball team. Coach Stahlhut has praised her consistent performance since her freshman year, noting her hard work and dedication.

"We expect the same growth in her in the 2025 season," Stahlhut said. "We are very fortunate to have her. She is extremely hard-working and has some of the same characteristics as our other girls."

Ray's contributions to her teams are not limited to her offensive skills. Coach Stahlhut emphasized her defensive capabilities, highlighting her well-rounded talent.

The recognition from Midwest Members Credit Union underscores Ray's achievements and her significant role in Roxana High School's athletic programs.

More like this: