ALTON - Lil Duval has made comments about the transgender community that has seriously caused problems and is a highlight to what the transgender experience is. Not only has he made comments that are negative about the transgender experience, but he has also said that he would also kill transwomen if he ever came in sexual contact with a transgender woman.

As Alton is going through a small business revolution Alton has to support the other communities around it. If Alton wishes to grow then a story like this needs to run. Alton needs to stand up for transgender rights. Alton has at times historically been viewed as a racist and homophobic place. An article about canceling the Lil Duval show, in defense of our transgender people's experience I think is putting Alton in the right direction into economic development. If we have less homophobic, less transphobic, and less racist people in the Alton area more of generation Z would stay in the Alton area.

Generation Z cares more about diversity than any other generation before them. If Altonians sit by and do nothing it is a signal to the trans community that they are not accepted in the Saint Louis area and we will continue to lose generation Z students, homeowners, and job seekers due to homophobia, racism, and transphbia of our area.

Call 314-358-8568 for the Ambassador in Saint Louis if you want to cancel the Lil Duval show.

If economic development is not the biggest reason to do it. do it for the trans women that are being killed.

For the 22 Trans people killed by violent action in the US so far this year.

For the 29 Trans people killed by violent action in the US in 2017.

For the 27 Trans people killed by violent action in the US in 2016.

For the 22 Trans people killed by violent action in the US in 2015.

For the 12 Trans people killed by violent action in the US in 2014.

For the 11 Trans people killed by violent action in the Us In 2013.

Make that call for our transgender community that lives with us and deserves to live.

Thank you,

Bryon Pierson

CEO

The Serenity Strategy Network

