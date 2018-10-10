EDWARDSVILLE – More than 100 area youngsters participated in the Lil' Cougar Clinic Sunday at the Vadalabene Center presented by the SIUE women's basketball team and Alton Memorial Hospital.

"The youth in our community got the opportunity to work with our student-athletes," said SIUE Head Coach Paula Buscher. "We not only had fun with basketball, but we also talked about the importance of nutrition and being a good student. This was a day where our program could give back to the community and help encourage girls to play the game of basketball."

Each participant of the two-hour clinic received a free SIUE T-shirt, an SIUE basketball and a pizza party. Eddie the Cougar also made an appearance.

"I really enjoyed watching the young kids being able to interact with our team," said Buscher. "Our players did a great job making this event a high-energy, fun time for everyone. I want to thank Rusty Ingram and Alton Memorial for giving us the opportunity and helping us give back to our community.

"A fun moment was at the end of the clinic when the kids lined up and had our players sign autographs for the more than 100 kids," noted Buscher. "I think our players realized these younger people really look up to them, and it made everyone feel special."

SIUE's season kicks off Nov. 5 when the Cougars play host to Illinois Wesleyan in an exhibition contest at the Vadalabene Center.

