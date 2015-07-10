Like many small towns across America, Clarksville, Mo has and continues to face many difficulties in its path. Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Another barrier is right around the corner for them. The Calumet Creek Bridge located just north of Clarksville, on route 79, is scheduled to close for approximately 4 months, beginning on or around July 15th. Another barrier is right around the corner for them. The Calumet Creek Bridge located just north of Clarksville, on route 79, is scheduled to close for approximately 4 months, beginning on or around July 15th.

"While the town is excited to be getting a new bridge, a closure for this long period of time creates hardships.", states Joanna Brock, Clarksville Community Chamber President



"With challenges come opportunities!"



Clarksville is choosing to face this challenge head on. In an effort to create excitement and interest for travelers to experience Clarksville, a unique and fun marketing campaign has been developed.



Follow the yellow brick road! Travelers will be encouraged to take the northern route detour around to experience the magic and beauty of historic Clarksville. Detour routes will be marked with signs and yellow flags. Routes on 79 from the south leading to Clarksville, will not be affected.



"There's NO place like Clarksville, Mo." We want to share it with the rest of the world.



Sunflower Days on July 25 & 26, will kick off this new marketing campaign. Artist's renderings of the Wizard of Oz characters will be scattered throughout the historic district. Follow the yellow brick road, but watch out for flying monkeys. Experience the story of Oz come to life, as you stroll by Auntie Em's cottage and anticipate what other sights you will see all along the way. We're off the see the Wizard.



Come experience the magic, splendor and scenic beauty that Clarksville holds! The yellow brick road will lead you to many speciality shops, artist galleries, a rustic motel, antique mall, golf course, organic farms, eateries and lovely bed and breakfast establishments, which are open and await your visit! All with the greatest views of the Mississippi River. Not to mention streets lined with beautiful historic homes, a breath taking river view park, quaint churches and a restored downtown historic district. All making up a perfect backdrop for a story book like setting. Don't forget all those beautiful sunflowers along the way.



Live Oz characters will be strolling the streets during both days of the Sunflower Days event, along with live music, horse drawn wagon rides, kids activities and so much more! Artists will be painting local scenery and sunflowers that have been planted all over town. See them first hand create masterpieces before your eyes.



Brock goes on to state,"The Chamber will be sponsoring "young aspiring artists" projects during both days of Sunflower Days." All kids projects will be free of charge for them to participate. Face painting will also be available.



Reveal in the beauty of the sunflowers, and experience what Plein Air events are all about. Artists of all levels are invited to participate. The Plein Air paint out portion of the event has no artist entry fee this year, in hopes to attract even more artists. There will be a first prize of $300 and prizes for second and third place.



Don't let a detour hold you back. Follow the yellow brick road and experience what Clarksville has in store. "There truly is No place like Clarksville,Mo." Brock added



The "follow the yellow brick road" marketing campaign will run through the end of this year. You never know when Dorothy or the Scarecrow might be strolling down the streets of Clarksville. Future activities and events are being planned.



For more information you may reach Joanna Brock, Clarksville Community Chamber of Commerce at 573-754-2310.