It’s a rarity that a father coaches against his son in a high school basketball game, but it happened in a summer contest Thursday night at Staunton.

Carrollton coach Jeff Krumwiede and his son, Josh Krumwiede, the new Staunton coach, met in the game. Carrollton prevailed in the contest, but the event was a lot more than one team winning and losing, but a father being a part of his son’s first game as a head coach.

Josh Krumwiede recently graduated from Illinois College, where he was a star baseball player. He was a basketball star in high school at Carrollton, where he played under his father.

His father, Jeff Krumwiede, has been the head coach at Carrollton the past 21 years and is a member of the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

“It was neat,” Jeff Krumwiede said about the game. “I have never seen their gym before. We put it on the calendar because we both needed summer games. It was neat for my family. We were looking forward to this.”

Josh said it was exciting to coach against his father and be at the helm of guiding the team.

“It was interesting,” he said. “We had only two varsity practices and I am new to the coaching world and the team. I never thought coaching against my dad was something to happen. It was very surreal.”

Josh Krumwiede said he will definitely be his own man as his coach, but many of the principles about the game will come from his lifelong mentor, his father.

“I am always a big believer that you should play as much as possible with summer basketball,” Josh said. “It will be nice to get all our guys together. I am really looking forward to coaching at Staunton; it is a wonderful opportunity.”

Jeff said he did hear all of Josh’s instructions to his team and normally he doesn’t pick up on those from other coaches. He laughed that he was seriously trying not to listen, but he was interested in what his son had to say to his team.

“Every time we called a play, Josh knew it, but he did not take advantage of it,” Jeff said.

Carrollton has won eight games and lost only one on the summer and appears primed for quite a season next year on both the hardwoods and football with the crop of athletes coming up the ranks.

“We are having a fantastic summer,” Jeff Krumwiede said. “We play our kids in shifts of five and it has been a lot of fun.”

