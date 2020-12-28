GRAFTON - It will be out with the old and in with the new in Grafton, IL on New Year’s Eve.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The City of Grafton will celebrate the end of 2020 and welcome 2021 with fireworks on the Mississippi River Thursday, Dec. 31 at 10 p.m.

The fireworks display will take place at Lighthouse Park, near the largest American Flag on the Mississippi River, starting at 10 p.m. Ample parking is available. Social distancing is encouraged.

Extend your visit with an overnight stay at one of Grafton’s hotels, bed and breakfast inns or guest houses. For more information on available lodging properties, go to: https://www.riversandroutes.com/enjoy-grafton/

More like this:

Sep 8, 2023 - Flotsam! River Circus Anchors in Alton for Silly Shows

Sep 5, 2023 - Fall Foliage and History Tours Are available In October/November

Aug 22, 2023 - Grafton Museum Catalogers Each Receive Certificate of Appreciation  

Aug 21, 2023 - Ribbon-Cutting For Grafton Pickleball Courts Set For Family Fun Day 2023

Aug 2, 2023 - Former Grafton Mayor Recalls Great Flood 30 Years Later

 