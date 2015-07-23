BUNKER HILL – August 29th, 2015 Tempus Events and the Team Phelps family are pleased to announce the Light the Night Walk for Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Festivities start at 5:30p.m. on Saturday, August 29th and the walk begins and ends at the Bunker Hill American Legion at 7:30p.m. and is a two mile family/fun event held at twilight with lit balloons.

Whiskey River will be playing before and after the walk. Food, beverages and activities will be available for the entire family. Alcohol will be sold by the American Legion.

For $25.00 donation participants receive a lit balloon for the walk and a coupon book for food and activities and a 2015 Bunker Hill Walk t-shirt, a $30.00 donation will include a Bunker Hill Team Phelps Shirt, and for $100 participants receive a lit balloon for the walk, a coupon book for food and activities, and a the official LLS Light the Night T-shirt and Bunker Hill Team Phelps Shirt.

Kids walk free. Walk and raise money as a team or an individual.

Participants can register in person at Bunker Hill Health Center, on line at lightthenight.org/gat and select the Bunker Hill Walk, find us on Facebook at Tempus Events or contact Carey Runde 217-371-7192 for more information.

