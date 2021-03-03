WOOD RIVER - Lifelong Wood River resident Mike Anderson is announcing his candidacy for Wood River City Council. Mike was appointed to fill Gale Ufert’s term after her unfortunate passing last year.

Mike grew up in Wood River, attended St. Bernard’s Grade School and Holy Angels Parish. He is a member of the East Alton-Wood River High School class of 1986 and a graduate of Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville. He is an Illinois licensed professional geologist with over 30 years of experience working in the mining industry. Mike is presently a Geotechnical Investigator for the Illinois Mine Subsidence Insurance Fund.

Mike and his wife Charlotte have been married 27 years and have two children, Brad Gray and Kristin Anderson, and two grandchildren Aiden and Liam. They raised their family here and their grandchildren attend Roxana schools.

Mike has always been active in our community. He is a past member of the city’s storm water commission and a past president of the Wood River Library Board of Trustees and a member of the Wood River Knights of Columbus. Mike has also been a youth basketball, baseball, and softball coach.

Mike is focused on moving projects forward that provide the most value to the residents. Two flood retention basins are being built to bring many homes out of the flood zone. On the west side of town this will bring around 180 homes out of the flood zone saving homeowners money on flood insurance premiums. On the east side the retention basin will allow for commercial and residential development to continue. This allows our tax base to grow and helps protect our future. These projects, as well as improved sidewalks, CSO sewer separation, and rebuilding our downtown are and have been a priority for Mike.

Mike asks for your support on April 6th. If you need any information please feel free to contact Mike at AndersonforWoodRiver@gmail.com, Anderson for City Council on Facebook.

