ALTON - Lifelong Alton resident Mike Drake has announced his candidacy for the third ward alderman spot in the city. Drake has lived in the third ward for over 50 years. He is an Alton High graduate, attended LCCC, and SIU-E, also studied finance at Bradley and Illinois State Universities.

Drake spoke of what he believes is important in the upcoming election:

"I think crime is always an extremely important issue. I think our Alton Police Department is very efficiently keeping crime to a minimum. As former city department head, as Executive Director of Park, Recreation, Golf, and Forestry, I had to prepare a realistic budget, and stay within it, often successfully soliciting grants for non-budgeted projects. My stint on Alton’s Civil Service Commission has taught me much about the other city departments.

"I attended city council meetings for 15 years, I’m eager to get involved again, in decision making again. Alton’s housing stock is currently half rental. That is an eye opening fact that I’d love to see change. With the COVID Pandemic, the city will see declining revenues, decisions will have to be made on how to maintain the status quo with less income. In addition to knowing my way around City Hall, I’ve been in the finance industry for nearly 30 years, I know how to read financial statements and income/expense reports, therefore I’m no stranger to budgets. The upcoming years will be quite challenging, getting back to the pre-COVID economy, as soon as permitted, we have to get surviving businesses going full steam ahead.

"In the future, I will have to weigh the options before me, and make the best decision for my ward and city. I obviously love living in the third ward, I own two houses in it, my residence and my childhood home. I graduated from Alton High School. In the previous resume sent you, I failed to mention I served on the Alton Beautification Commission and the Alton Lakefront Advisory Board."

These are the highlights of Mike Drake's long career:

Over 25 years in finance, Wedge Bank, Mercantile, and CNB Bank & Trust, N.A.

Catholic Charities board 10+ years.

Was on the original Main Street (Alton downtown revitalization) steering committee in the mid-90s, subsequently served on that board for several years.

Was on Alton’s Park and Rec board for 5 years, serving as president the last three.

Served as Executive Director of Alton’s Park & Recreation Dept. for 11 years, where I was responsible for a budget and staying within it.

During my term with AP&R, was responsible for procuring over $1MM in grants, much of which was used to acquire and raze some derelict properties, then use that space to rebuild and re-equip two unusable, crime ridden parks, Hellrung Park and Olin Park.

Worked closely with the neighborhood committee revitalizing Dormann Square.

Piasa Park and the Alton Amphitheater were also completed and dedicated during my tenure.

Charter member of the Madison County Parks and Recreation Commission, served on their grant commission.

Organized a neighborhood group to discuss crime, ways to work together to combat crime, ways to provide more lighting, and for the neighbors to trade contact information, in the event of an issue.

Currently serving on Alton’s Civil Service Commission.

