ALTON - Patty Ford on Tuesday officially announced her campaign for Alton 7th Ward Alderwoman. A lifelong resident of Alton, Ford graduated from Alton High School in 1973. She attended Lewis & Clark Community College. She has twenty years of experience in finance with area financial institutions including Godfrey State Bank, the Bank of Alton, Wedge Bank, and Liberty Bank. She has spent the last twenty-five years serving the children and families of the Alton School District. During her career with the school district, she has worked with children with special needs, and now serves as the secretary for Lovejoy Elementary School.

Ford is running for alderwoman because she genuinely cares for and believes in Alton and the wonderful people who live and work here. She wants to see Alton turn the corner and start making a return to the thriving city it once was. “Growing up in Alton as the daughter of a Glassworks worker, I remember a time when the industrial sector, businesses, and jobs were strong in Alton. While many of these businesses and jobs are no longer around, there’s no better time than now to work together towards new growth and modern revitalization,” she said.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Over the years and especially over the past few months while knocking on doors and talking with the residents in Ward 7, I have listened and heard the many issues on the minds of those in Ward 7. These issues include the continued repair of streets and sidewalks, ensuring the upkeep of properties, retaining businesses and attracting new ones, living in a safe community, and having local parks and activities for children. I share those same desires and will focus my efforts on addressing those issues,” Ford said.

Ford believes that all members of government should be open, honest, and transparent. As Alderwoman she will be just that. She will be readily available to speak with, listen, and act on the concerns brought to her. She will consistently provide updates on matters and give honest answers while working with all residents to build toward a better community. Ford feels one of the things that sets her apart is her true desire and willingness to be a great neighbor. Whether it is taking the trash cans out for the neighbor, watching the neighbor’s house while gone, or even recently taking an elderly neighbor to get their Covid-19 vaccine, Ford is always willing to go above and beyond. “I don’t do those things for the attention or recognition or a news story. I do them because it is the right thing to do and there’s never a wrong time to do what is right. And that is exactly how I will conduct myself as Alderwoman.”

Ford expresses optimism in the city. She sees incoming attractions, such as the American Cruise Lines port, downtown revitalization efforts, and Alton Square Mall Theatre, as steps in the right direction. She hopes to add additional attractions and businesses by working together with the city council, mayor, and city hall staff. Her focus will be on generating revenues to help deal with budget shortfalls. Patty Ford said, “Covid really took a toll on area business owners and their employees. Many of the small businesses either did not make it or are struggling to survive. We have to do everything we can to support the surviving businesses while creating an environment conducive to attracting new ones as well. The next few years are really going to be a financial challenge but the right leadership will get us there.”

More like this: