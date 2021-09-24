

JERSEYVILLE - LifechurchX members completed a commendable act of service from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this past Saturday at LifechurchX on Bluebird Lane in Jerseyville. The church members provided a car wash and lunch for Jersey County Hospital employees recognizing the trials and tribulations staff members have dealt with during COVID-19.

"One of our focuses as a church is to extend our reach outside the walls of our church, into our community," Linda Minor of the church said. "The dietician asked if we could cook hamburgers, in lieu of their hospital cook, so we did that and delivered grilled hamburgers, buns, and chips to their cafeteria for their lunch crowd. It was an amazing good weather day, and the event put joy on our hearts!

"We are passionate about serving people in extreme ways as well as partnering with people in our community through exciting social events in and around the area. LifechurchX works at building meaningful relationships. We celebrate life’s most beautiful moments together and support one another through life’s most difficult trials.

"We were so excited and blessed to serve healthcare employees who have worked so hard to provide comfort and care to the people of our community. It was a lot of fun! We worked together as a team to wash, rinse, and dry off the vehicles. We washed many cars, trucks, and an ambulance."

Minor said many of the hospital staff couldn't leave their job posts, so they left the church members their keys.

"We went through the parking lot looking for them by pressing the key fobs," she said. "We pulled their cars into the line and parked them back where they were originally (hopefully) and left their keys at the hospital registration desk. We also provided hamburgers chips and bottled water, and had some wonderful discussions with those who hung out while we washed their car."

