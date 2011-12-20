WHAT: Life University Winter 2012 Classes - Equipping People for Life

WHERE: First Baptist Church Maryville

WHEN: Wednesdays @ 7 p.m. Starting January 11

COST: FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!

WHY: Strengthen your spiritual life through interactive classes designed with you in mind! Life University is an incredible opportunity to gain knowledge and find support for living a Christian life in today's world, no matter how long you have been a believer. Because God has called our church to equip the saints for the work of the ministry, we offer Life U courses year-round, designed to enrich the spiritual lives of adults through the Word of God. This quarter we are offering dynamic classes dealing with a range of topics. God desires for believers to be transformed into the likeness of Jesus. Life U is an awesome tool to help all of us work toward this life-long goal! The following classes are being offered during the winter quarter:

American Sign Language

Financial Peace University

Five Conversations You Must Have With Your Daughter

GriefShare

In the Dust of the Rabbi

The Mingling of Souls

Classes are free but may carry a small book fee. Activities are also offered for preschoolers, children, middle school, and high school students on Wednesday nights. Free childcare is provided through these activities. Brochures with full class descriptions and more information about Life U and Wednesday night activities are available in the church Lobby and online at www.FBMaryville.org. For more information, call the church office (618) 667-8221.

