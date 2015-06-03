An Order of Evacuation was delivered to Harieet Singh, the registered agent at the Hiway House Motor Inn, 3023 Godfrey Road in Godfrey, at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The Salvation Army joined other Madison County and Godfrey officials as the Order was given and a notice about the evacuation was put on the front door of the Hiway House.

The Order of Evacuation requires evacuation of the Hiway House by 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6.

Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick said he had “mixed emotions” about delivering the order.

“It is sad because some of the residents have lived there two or three years,” he said. “The conditions were not safe for them in the long run.”

On Monday, the interior rooms of the Hiway House will be inspected. The Godfrey Fire Protection District chief, Village of Godfrey inspectors and others will participate in the inspections.

A release from the Village of Godfrey on Wednesday morning said members of the Public Safety Committee were presented with reports and photos from Village of Godfrey inspectors showing an abundance of code violations around the Hiway House Motor Inn dating back to October, 2014.

The Salvation Army was brought in to counsel in the transition from the Hiway House to another place of living for residents.

“Most of the people who live there permanently have jobs and The Salvation Army will help them find an apartment or place of living within their means,” McCormick said.

The release said that Harieet Singh, Registered Agent of Hiway House Motor Inn Motel, was provided a Notice of Violation on March 26, 2015, via certified personal mail mandating compliance with all Godfrey life safety codes by April 30, 2015. Though some minimal attempts were made to correct violations, the severities of those remaining are of grave concern. The violations create a continuing and severe hazard to the health and well being of the general public and customers of the Hiway House, continued the release.

Chief Erik Kambarian of the Godfrey Fire Protection District, who also serves as the Village Fire Code Official, informed Trustees that of the 300 business inspections the Fire District conducts each year, the Hiway House continues to be his number one concern in Godfrey.

“Because this establishment is one where patrons sleep and reside, such violations are of even greater concern,” he said. “I, along with other members of the inspection team are ready to work with Mr. Singh to address these violations and make Hiway House Motor Inn a safe place.”

Under the 2009 edition of the International Fire Code, Section 110.2, the Fire Code Official is authorized to order the immediate evacuation of any occupied building deemed unsafe when such building has hazardous conditions that present immediate danger to the building or occupants. As such, an Order prepared by Chief Kambarian and endorsed by the inspection team was presented to the Public Safety Committee for consideration.

Based on the merits of the Order and the evidence compiled in the inspection reports, a resolution to authorize the implementation of the Order of Evacuation was made by Trustee Mark Stewart and seconded by Trustee Michael Stumpf. The resolution specified that as of 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, no new guests are permitted and further, that all current guests should vacate the premise by 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 6. The Resolution was unanimously approved June 2, 2015, at the regular meeting of the Village Board of Trustees.

The Village of Godfrey release continued to say on Friday, May 29, Mayor McCormick informed the Hiway House owner about the proposed Order and the procedures that would be used to authorize the Order to take action to address the code violations which put motel patrons at great risk.

“We are of course concerned about the immediate safety of guests at the Hiway House,” he said. “Yet, we also want to provide as much assistance and time as possible to help guests find alternate temporary or permanent housing. The Salvation Army has generously agreed to be on-site to provide resources and assistance to current guests.”

Village Trustees are hopeful that Mr. Singh will be able to address the lengthy list of code violations as quickly as possible. Trustee Sarah Johnes assured Mr. Singh that upon compliance the Village would not delay to lift the Order allowing the Hiway House to re-open for business. In addressing Mr. Singh, Trustee Johnes stated: “Thank you for your efforts so far. With the information we now have, we are obligated to take action. However, we have no desire to close your business down permanently and hope to work with you to address the many code violations and get you re-opened and able to provide accommodations to your patrons.”

McCormick said “time will tell,” whether or not those who manage the Hiway House make the necessary changes to meet Village of Godfrey codes.

Any questions should be addressed to Mayor Mike McCormick at 6810 Godfrey Road or 618-466-3324.