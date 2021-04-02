Life Goes On Effort Continues With Madison County Sheriff's Office
April 2, 2021 12:05 PM
EDWARDSVILLE - Major Jeff Connor and Captain Will Dimitroff of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office display a donated flag from Mid-America Transplant as part of the “Flags for First Responders” initiative.
This LIFE GOES ON flag will be flown during the month of April in honor of National Donate Life Month.
Sign up today to be an organ, eye, and tissue donor at www.LifeGoesOn.com.