LIFE CHAIN SUNDAY

OCTOBER 3, 2010

2:30-3:30

Downtown Alton on Piasa from 9th to Broadway, and along Broadway from State Street to Henry Street.

Signs can be picked up after 2:00 at one of three pickup points:

St. Mary’s Catholic Church parking lot at 3 rd and Henry Sts.

Lincoln/Douglas Square

In front of the courthouse at the corner of 6th and Piasa.

Or, signs can be obtained in advance by contacting Mary Ann Morris (chairperson of Alton Area Right to Life) at 407-8312 or missfit125@gmail.com. Please return your signs at the end of Life Chain to one of the pickup points.

Life Chain is an important and beautiful hour of a Christian’s life. During that hour, you join thousands of other Christians across the U.S. in peaceful prayer and in respectfully reminding your neighbors that abortion kills children and damages women millions of times each year.

