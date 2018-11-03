ROLLING MEADOWS – Evan Rasmussen’s goal in the 43rd minute was enough, as Libertyville withstood a final flurry in the dying minutes and defeated Collinsville 1-0 in the IHSA Class 3A boys soccer semifinal match Friday night at Rolling Meadows High School.

The match, originally scheduled for 7 p.m. started approximately two-and-a-half hours late, due to both Class 2A semifinal matches going to penalty shootouts, and the first Class 3A semifinal going into extra time.

The Wildcats came right out after the Kahoks in the first half, but Collinsville keeper Tate Wyatt was equal to the task, making six of his eight save in the opening period. Rasmussen’s breakthrough goal came early in the second half, as he found the back post on a shot that beat Wyatt to give Libertyville the lead.

The Kahoks found it tough against a staunch Libertyville back line, but as the half went on, Collinsville found its rhythm and had a few good shots on goal. The Kahoks put on a furious rally in the dying minutes, but Wildcat keeper Zach ElGahtit twice came up big to preserve Libertyville’s victory.

The Wildcats (22-0) and Naperville North (24-0-1), a 1-0 winner over Roselle Lake Park after extra time, in a rematch of last year’s final tonight. The Huskies will be looking to win their third consecutive championship. The Kahoks (19-6-2) will play the Lancers (21-4-3) in the third and fourth place playoff game before the final, with the match kicking off at 5 p.m.

