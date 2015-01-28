Anytime Liberty and Lincoln meet in any sport it is always tough competition. Wednesday’s wrestling match between the two schools was no different and Lincoln prevailed.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

One of the key matches was at 89 pounds with two Illinois Elementary School Association state champions from last year – Luke Odom and Noah Surtin. The two battled closely to the end of the third period, with Odom winning 2-1. This is the third time the two top-notch wrestlers have met; Surtin won the first match; Odom the next two matches.

Odom and Surtin will not meet the rest of the season. Surtin will wrestle in the 89-pound division for the novice division because he is a seventh  grader; Odom is a eighth grader and will compete in the senior division.

Liberty coach Eric Pretto said he praised both Liberty and Lincoln for efforts in the match on Wednesday.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I am proud of all the kids who wrestled,” he said.

The state meet for Liberty and Lincoln is March 12, 13 and 14 in Rockford. The regional will be held on Saturday, Feb. 28, at Lincoln Middle School.

 

More like this:

Jul 24, 2023 - Former Tigers Prenzler, Nuttall Win Mud Mountain Race Fundraiser For Edwardsville Cross Country, Track Teams

Aug 20, 2023 - Tigers Football Team Holds Annual Orange And Black Scrimmage Before Enthusiastic Crowd, Edwardsville Readies For Week One

Mar 19, 2023 - Jon Wagner Retires As Edwardsville Wrestling Coach, Coaches Three State Champions, Many Placers, Will Have Very Fond Memories Of Tiger Program

5 days ago - Emma Wyman Captures First In Southwestern Meet, Is A Top Runner for Birds, Is An Altonized Female Athlete Of Month

4 days ago - Class 2A Girls Golf - Tigers Just Miss Team Qualification, Rachel Johnson Still Heads To State As Individual, Triad's Emma Hill Will Join

 