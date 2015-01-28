Anytime Liberty and Lincoln meet in any sport it is always tough competition. Wednesday’s wrestling match between the two schools was no different and Lincoln prevailed.

One of the key matches was at 89 pounds with two Illinois Elementary School Association state champions from last year – Luke Odom and Noah Surtin. The two battled closely to the end of the third period, with Odom winning 2-1. This is the third time the two top-notch wrestlers have met; Surtin won the first match; Odom the next two matches.

Odom and Surtin will not meet the rest of the season. Surtin will wrestle in the 89-pound division for the novice division because he is a seventh grader; Odom is a eighth grader and will compete in the senior division.

Liberty coach Eric Pretto said he praised both Liberty and Lincoln for efforts in the match on Wednesday.

“I am proud of all the kids who wrestled,” he said.

The state meet for Liberty and Lincoln is March 12, 13 and 14 in Rockford. The regional will be held on Saturday, Feb. 28, at Lincoln Middle School.

