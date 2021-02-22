JERSEYVILLE - Liberty Village of Jerseyville has distributed information about American Heart Month. Liberty Village, a not-for-profit, is located at 1251 N. State St. in Jerseyville.

The information stated the following facts:

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States. Every year, 1 in 4 deaths are caused by heart disease. Heart disease can often be prevented.

·Be smoke-free

·Manage your blood cholesterol

·Manage diabetes

·Be physically active

·Achieve and maintain a healthy weight

·Enjoy a variety of nutritious foods-Eat less salt-Replace unhealthy fats with healthy fats-Limit alcohol

·Look after your mental health

