JERSEYVILLE - Liberty Village of Jerseyville has distributed information about American Heart Month. Liberty Village, a not-for-profit, is located at 1251 N. State St. in Jerseyville.

The information stated the following facts:

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States. Every year, 1 in 4 deaths are caused by heart disease. Heart disease can often be prevented.

·Be smoke-free
·Manage your blood cholesterol
·Manage diabetes
·Be physically active
·Achieve and maintain a healthy weight
·Enjoy a variety of nutritious foods-Eat less salt-Replace unhealthy fats with healthy fats-Limit alcohol
·Look after your mental health

