ALTON - Dale Blachford, President/CEO of Liberty Bank, has been appointed to the Illinois Bankers Association (IBA) 2017-18 Government Relations Advisory Committee. Blachford’s appointment was made by IBA Chairman Daniel Watts of Forest Park National Bank & Trust in Forest Park, Illinois.

As a member of the Committee, Blachford will recommend the Association’s state and federal legislative and regulatory policies to the IBA Board of Directors and will review and advise the IBA on proposals to the financial service industry.

The Illinois Bankers Association is a full-service trade association dedicated to creating a positive business climate that benefits the entire banking industry and the communities the serve. Founded in 1891, the IBA represents nearly 90 percent of the assets of the Illinois banking industry, which employs more than 100,000 men and women in nearly 5,000 offices across the state.

