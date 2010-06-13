Liberty Bank is proud to announce the winners of their 2010 annual scholarship award:

Tori Marie Higgason of East Alton – Wood River Community High School. She will be attending the University of Illinois Springfield and majoring in Business Administration;

Zachary Daniel Standefer of Civic Memorial High School. He will be attending Southern Illinois University Edwardsville with the intention of pursuing a degree in Pharmacy;

Brittany Rene Hayes of Marquette Catholic High School. She will be attending the University of Missouri where she plans to take pre-meds while earning a Bachelor of Science;

Jessica Claire Varner of Alton High School. She will be attending William Woods University and majoring in Secondary Education and Athletic Training;

“The Liberty Bank Scholarship Program is happy to be celebrating its 10th year. Our Scholarship Program has expanded over time to include recipients from Alton, Marquette and Civic Memorial High Schools to, most recently, the addition of a fourth at large award available to graduating seniors from any area High School,” says Liberty Bank President Dale Blachford. “We are proud to have honored some of the best and brightest residents from our local communities as they pursue their future aspirations.”

Wiley Davis, Chairman of the Bank’s Scholarship Committee, added “We wish the 2010 recipients success in their upcoming endeavors. They are each exceptional young adults committed to giving back to their communities. We also thank all the talented students who submitted Scholarship Applications for 2010. We wish the very best to all the 2010 High School Graduates.”

Each scholarship recipient will be awarded $4,000 towards tuition at the college of their choice. The students are paid out in increments of $1,000 awarded over four years.

NOTE – Photo accompanying this email (left to right):

Liberty Bank Board Member Wiley Davis, Brittany Hayes, Zachary Standefer, Jessica Varner, and Liberty Bank President & CEO Dale Blachford. (missing from photo is Tori Higgason)

