Professional development for managers of all levels couldn’t be more accessible or priced more affordably. So, you may want to mark your calendar…Right Now!

Liberty Bank is pleased to announce its 2014 schedule of FREE Management Training Seminars featuring professional corporate trainer, Bob Ramsey, as its presenter. Designed to help you become better managers and administrators, this series will assist your personal and professional development. Learn how to become more strategic, acquire more customers, communicate more clearly and effectively, and market your goods and services with strong, concise messages to focused targets.

“We know from the hundreds attending Bob’s first series, that there is more to the business relationship than how to get a business loan,” explained DaleBlachford, Liberty Bank President. “Our Management Training Series has become a valuable resource to not only our clients, but to the business community at large.”

The Free 2013-14 Management Training Schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2013- SOCIAL STYLE 2.0 Manage with Versatility – Deepen your interpersonal communication skills…discover how to adjust your style and increase your effectiveness in leadership, management, and sales. Bob presents the world's most effective communications model - used by more Fortune 100 companies than any other.

Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2014 – MANAGE by COACHING – Develop your company's leadership assets with clear expectations, inspired performance, and stronger relationships.

Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2014 – CUSTOMER ACQUISITION MANAGEMENT: Open More Doors, Close More Deals – A strategic approach to customer growth. Learn to identify markets, tailor strategies, apply metrics, and improve outcomes.

Tuesday, Mar. 25, 2014 - STRATEGIC COMMUNICATIONS: Manage with Purpose – Improve marketing impact through clear, consistent, and targeted messaging, both internally and externally. Minimize the impact of a crisis before it occurs. Strengthen your competitive position with a communications strategy.

Tuesday, April 22, 2014 – PROBLEM SOLVING: Manage with Anticipation – Discover proven techniques in a 6-step approach to improve business decisions and create better outcomes.

May 2014 – CONNECTIONS 2014 – A Community Business Event featuring food, networking, professional development, Q&A Panels, and games with cool prizes. Stay tuned for details…

All events begin promptly at 8:30 and end at 11:30 am, sharp. They are held at the Liberty Bank Conference Center at 3112 Godfrey Road (Route 67 across from Alton-Godfrey Sportsman’s Club). If you wish to be included on the email invitation list, send your request to: Ron.Tanner@bankliberty.com and put SEMINAR INVITE in the subject line.

For more information about this event or Liberty Bank, contact us at 618-462-7000. Liberty Bank is among St. Louis’ best FDIC insured community banks with convenient locations in the River Bend (Alton, Godfrey, and Bethalto, Illinois). Liberty features full-service consumer and business/commercial checking, savings, and loan accounts with friendly personal service. Get current interest rates and more at http://www.bankliberty.com.

