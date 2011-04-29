Alton, IL - (April 29, 2011) - Liberty Bank asks consumers, "Do you Kasasa?"

as it becomes the first community financial institution in the St. Louis

area to launch the country¹s most innovative financial products.

Kasasa® is a new brand of free checking and savings accounts that pays

consumers to use their account with what interests them most?high interest

or automatic savings. These accounts, combined with the personal service

that only community financial institutions can deliver, are offering

residents a better checking account option than the mega bank experience.

"Consumers deserve to wake up to happier days of banking and leave behind

the nightmare of mega bank fees and mistreatment. We are pleased to be the

first bank in the St. Louis area to offer these unique products," said Bret

Mayberry, Vice President of Retail Banking at Liberty Bank. "Kasasa delivers

what research shows people really want but believe they can't have--great

financial products with the personal service of a community based financial

institution."

Liberty Bank is offering two Kasasa financial products, Kasasa Cash and

Kasasa Saver. All Kasasa products are free accounts, with no minimum

balance, no monthly fees, free online banking and nationwide ATM fee

refunds.

Kasasa Cash - A free checking account that rewards the consumer with

high interest in cash every month.

Kasasa Saver - A high interest saver account linked to a Kasasa Cash

checking account. The high interest and ATM fee refunds earned in the Kasasa

Cash account are automatically deposited into the Kasasa Saver account each

month. The balance in the Kasasa Saver account also earns a high rate of

interest.

To receive the Kasasa account benefits, account holders are asked to meet

easy monthly qualifications, including receiving an e-statement, using a

debit card, and making an electronic transaction (such as direct deposit).

If an account holder does not meet the qualifications in a given month,

Liberty Bank will alert the individual, who will be eligible the following

month for the benefits.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Extensive research has shown us that consumers would prefer to do business

with community financial institutions, but feel they would lose access to

products," continued Mayberry. "Kasasa is opening people¹s eyes to a new

banking model where no sacrifices are necessary. It¹s a win-win because

account holders get innovative products and personalized service."

In 2009, Kasasa was piloted in six other markets across the U.S. In just

the first two months of offering Kasasa, participating community financial

institutions reported growth rates upwards of 150% on new account openings

and 372% in deposits at institutions focused on deposit growth.

Kasasa is being introduced with an aggressive, highly engaging marketing

campaign. It comes to life through a fresh mix of eye-popping advertising,

the likes of which exceed the typical mega bank's high-budget programs. The

ads feature America¹s top slam poets

https://www.kasasa.com/news-and-media/advertising riffing lyrical threads

around the theme of "Do you Kasasa?"

Kasasa is distributed to Liberty Bank from BancVue, the leading provider of

innovative products, dynamic marketing, and data-driven consulting solutions

to community financial institutions nationwide to help them win the war

against the megabanks.

For more information on Kasasa accounts, consumers can visit

www.bankliberty.com or www.Kasasa.com/libertybank.



Do you Kasasa?

Kasasa® is the first national brand of the most innovative checking accounts

available today. The accounts, offered exclusively by the finest community

financial institutions, are designed to be the first and only accounts that

actually take an interest in their account holders by paying them to use

their account with what interests them most?high interest, cash back,

automatic savings, money to donate to charity or digital downloads from

iTunes®. Kasasa, developed and distributed by BancVue, marries innovative

banking products with the personal touch of community financial

institutions. For more information, visit www.kasasa.com.

CONTACT:

Katie Weathers

(404) 791- 8245

kweathers@csg-pr.com

More like this: