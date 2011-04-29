Liberty Bank Introduces Kasasa, a Striking Alternative to the Mega Bank Rollercoaster
Alton, IL - (April 29, 2011) - Liberty Bank asks consumers, "Do you Kasasa?"
as it becomes the first community financial institution in the St. Louis
area to launch the country¹s most innovative financial products.
Kasasa® is a new brand of free checking and savings accounts that pays
consumers to use their account with what interests them most?high interest
or automatic savings. These accounts, combined with the personal service
that only community financial institutions can deliver, are offering
residents a better checking account option than the mega bank experience.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
"Consumers deserve to wake up to happier days of banking and leave behind
the nightmare of mega bank fees and mistreatment. We are pleased to be the
first bank in the St. Louis area to offer these unique products," said Bret
Mayberry, Vice President of Retail Banking at Liberty Bank. "Kasasa delivers
what research shows people really want but believe they can't have--great
financial products with the personal service of a community based financial
institution."
Liberty Bank is offering two Kasasa financial products, Kasasa Cash and
Kasasa Saver. All Kasasa products are free accounts, with no minimum
balance, no monthly fees, free online banking and nationwide ATM fee
refunds.
Kasasa Cash - A free checking account that rewards the consumer with
high interest in cash every month.
Kasasa Saver - A high interest saver account linked to a Kasasa Cash
checking account. The high interest and ATM fee refunds earned in the Kasasa
Cash account are automatically deposited into the Kasasa Saver account each
month. The balance in the Kasasa Saver account also earns a high rate of
interest.
To receive the Kasasa account benefits, account holders are asked to meet
easy monthly qualifications, including receiving an e-statement, using a
debit card, and making an electronic transaction (such as direct deposit).
If an account holder does not meet the qualifications in a given month,
Liberty Bank will alert the individual, who will be eligible the following
month for the benefits.
"Extensive research has shown us that consumers would prefer to do business
with community financial institutions, but feel they would lose access to
products," continued Mayberry. "Kasasa is opening people¹s eyes to a new
banking model where no sacrifices are necessary. It¹s a win-win because
account holders get innovative products and personalized service."
In 2009, Kasasa was piloted in six other markets across the U.S. In just
the first two months of offering Kasasa, participating community financial
institutions reported growth rates upwards of 150% on new account openings
and 372% in deposits at institutions focused on deposit growth.
Kasasa is being introduced with an aggressive, highly engaging marketing
campaign. It comes to life through a fresh mix of eye-popping advertising,
the likes of which exceed the typical mega bank's high-budget programs. The
ads feature America¹s top slam poets
https://www.kasasa.com/news-and-media/advertising riffing lyrical threads
around the theme of "Do you Kasasa?"
Kasasa is distributed to Liberty Bank from BancVue, the leading provider of
innovative products, dynamic marketing, and data-driven consulting solutions
to community financial institutions nationwide to help them win the war
against the megabanks.
For more information on Kasasa accounts, consumers can visit
www.bankliberty.com or www.Kasasa.com/libertybank.
Do you Kasasa?
Kasasa® is the first national brand of the most innovative checking accounts
available today. The accounts, offered exclusively by the finest community
financial institutions, are designed to be the first and only accounts that
actually take an interest in their account holders by paying them to use
their account with what interests them most?high interest, cash back,
automatic savings, money to donate to charity or digital downloads from
iTunes®. Kasasa, developed and distributed by BancVue, marries innovative
banking products with the personal touch of community financial
institutions. For more information, visit www.kasasa.com.
CONTACT:
Katie Weathers
(404) 791- 8245
kweathers@csg-pr.com
More like this: