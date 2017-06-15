Liberty Bank contributes $25,000 to Gordon Moore Park Restoration Project Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Liberty Bank President Dale Blachford presents a $25,000 contribution for the Gordon Moore Park Restoration Project to Alton Mayor Brant Walker. Also included in the photo are GMP Restoration Committee members Bob Ramsey, Amy Orban, Alton Parks & Recreation Director Michael Haynes and Liberty Bank Board Members P.J. Jun, Wiley Davis and Mark Darr. The Park Restoration Project is currently in process with more details at www.prideincorporated.org. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Related Video: Print Version Submit a News Tip