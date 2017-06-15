ALTON - Liberty Bank President Dale Blachford presents a $25,000 contribution for the Gordon Moore Park Restoration Project to Alton Mayor Brant Walker. Also included in the photo are GMP Restoration Committee members Bob Ramsey, Amy Orban, Alton Parks & Recreation Director Michael Haynes and Liberty Bank Board Members P.J. Jun, Wiley Davis and Mark Darr. The Park Restoration Project is currently in process with more details at www.prideincorporated.org.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Aug 25, 2023 - Nature Institute, 11 Organizations Receive National Areas Stewardship Grants

Sep 19, 2023 - Sen. Durbin Issues Statement On UAW Strike

Jul 31, 2023 - Saturday Storm Delivers Strong Punch, Several Encounter Outages

Apr 24, 2023 - Work Enters Final Restoration Stages For Old Alton Post Office Location On Belle Street

Jul 28, 2023 - Attorney General Raoul Calls On Congress To Pass GI Bill Restoration Act, Grant Benefits To Black World War II Veterans And Their Families

Related Video:

Rose Garden

 