ALTON - Liberty Bank is proud to recognize the recipients of its 2018 Liberty Bank Scholarship Award:

Anna Sawyer, Alton High School

Cassandra Reed, Civic Memorial High School

Kathleen Botterbush, Marquette Catholic High School

Brock Seymour, Southwestern High School

“We are proud to present our 18th annual Scholarships to these very deserving young adults in recognition of their high school success and wish them continued success as they move along to college. It is our pleasure to provide this financial support for their continuing education as each pursues his or her goals and dreams,” says Liberty Bank President Dale Blachford.

The Liberty Bank Scholarship was established to reward four graduating high school seniors for their Leadership, Scholarship and Community Involvement. Each year the bank selects a winner from Alton, Civic Memorial and Marquette Catholic High Schools, along with a 4th at-large winner from other area high schools. Each scholarship recipient is awarded $4,000 to be used for his or her further education, which is paid in annual $1,000 increments. Liberty Bank has awarded over $250,000 in scholarships to area students. That figure will increase by $16,000 this fall as the bank distributes annual scholarship checks to the 16 scholarships winners from 2015 to 2018.

Liberty Bank, a United Community Bank, has locations in Alton, Godfrey and Bethalto. For additional information on the bank visit bankliberty.com, ucbbank.com or call 618-462-7000.

