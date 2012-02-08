Liberty Bank is pleased to open the application process for its annual awarding of four college scholarships to graduating high school seniors. Scholarship Applications for 2012 are available at area High School Guidance Counseling Offices or any Liberty Bank Location. Applications will be accepted through March 16 and winners will be announced at each school’s senior awards banquet or graduation.

Established in 2001, the Liberty Bank Scholarship Program awards a total of $4,000 to each selected winner . The award is paid out in four $1,000 increments each year. The scholarship committee selects one winner from Alton High School, Civic Memorial High School, Marquette Catholic High School and a fourth at-large scholarship is awarded to a student from any other River Bend area High School. Additional requirements and information are outlined within the applications packet.

Wiley Davis, Liberty Bank Board Member and original member of the selection committee, says, “Our scholarships are intended to recognize students who demonstrate a passion and commitment to serve our community and who excelled in their academic studies. Over the years we have honored some of the most exceptional young residents in the area and currently distribute $16,000 in scholarships annually to our scholarship winners.”

Liberty Bank has locations in Alton, Godfrey and Bethalto. Additional information about the bank is available at www.bankliberty.com, the bank’s Facebook page or by calling 618-462-7000.

