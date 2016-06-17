ALTON - Liberty Bank is proud to recognize the four recipients of its 2016 Liberty Bank Scholarships award:

Maika Miller of Alton High School

Dylan Wilson of Civic Memorial High School

Megan Grove of Marquette Catholic High School

Emily Hays of Southwestern High School

This year’s Scholarship Selection Committee was lead by the bank’s Mark Cousley, who said “The committee received applications from many worthy candidates for the awards, which made selecting the four winners challenging. Congratulations to Maika, Dylan, Megan, and Emily for their accomplishments and best wishes to each for continued success.”

Established in 2001, the Liberty Bank Scholarship Program awards a total of $4,000 to each winning student . The monetary award is paid out in four annual installments of $1,000. The scholarship committee selects one winner from Alton High School, Civic Memorial High School, Marquette Catholic High School and a fourth at-large scholarship for a student from any other area high school.

"The Liberty Bank Scholarship Program is one of the community programs we are pleased to provide. Each year we distribute $16,000 to sixteen current and past winners to assist with their educational expenses. With the monetary award commitments to our four 2016 winners, the bank has now surpassed $250,000 in scholarship awards. Our goal with the program is to honor young residents who are excellent students, emerging leaders and who demonstrate a commitment to giving back to their respective communities," stated Liberty Bank President Dale Blachford.

Liberty Bank is a locally owned community bank with locations in Alton, Godfrey and Bethalto. Additional information about the bank can be found at bankliberty.com or by calling 618-462-7000.

