BUSINESS SERIES CONTINUES WITH April 23rd EVENT

ALTON, ILLINOIS –Liberty Bank will present “Cracking the Code” – the power of influence in sales, management and beyond… by Mr. Ramsey in a Free Business Seminar on Tuesday, April 23rd, from 8:30 until 11:30 am. The event will be held at the Business Conference Center in Liberty Bank at 3112 Godfrey Road in Godfrey, Illinois. Register via email to: Ron.Tanner@bankliberty.com or 618-462-7000.

“Who isn’t in a position of persuading others to see it their way or another way?” explained Mr. Ramsey. “‘Cracking the Code’ or selling effectively is fundamental to business success. Learn how to be more effective in presenting and closing sales.”

The sales training event is the 2nd event in 2013, but the 6th seminar in Liberty Bank’s Business Training Seminar Series, spotlighting relevant business trends and practical applications to protect and grow your business. A $275.00 value, this and all seminars in the series are FREE to local businesses and non-profit organizations, but you must pre-register to ensure a seat. Workbooks, beverages, and a light snack are included.

“As one who has spent 75% of my life selling and 10 years as a business owner,” explainedRon Tanner, Liberty Bank Marketing and Business Development Officer, “you quickly learn that there’s nothing for your company to do until someone sells something, and you don’t get many 2nd chances. For a business person, it’s an essential skill.”

In addition to the upcoming seminar on April 23rd, Liberty Bank has scheduled: June will feature “Team Building”- an essential quality of any successful company is working together; and August focuses on “Avoiding the Cheshire Cat” – the power and practice of strategic planning.

For more information about this event or Liberty Bank, contact Ron Tanner at 618-462-7000. Liberty Bank is among St. Louis’ best FDIC insured community banks with convenient locations in Alton, Godfrey, and Bethalto, Illinois. Liberty features full-service consumer and business/commercial checking, savings, and loan accounts with friendly personal service. Get current interest rates and more at http://www.bankliberty.com

