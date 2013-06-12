“Team Building is the difference maker,” according to featured corporate trainer and entrepreneur, Bob Ramsey. “Do you have the right people on your team? Do you have the skills to build a successful team? Do you know the pitfalls of effective teamwork? ”

Liberty Bank will present Mr. Ramsey in a Free Business Seminar on Tuesday, June 18th, from 8:30 until 11:30 am. The event will be held at the Business Conference Center in Liberty Bank at 3112 Godfrey Road. Register via email to: Ron.Tanner@bankliberty.com or 618-462-7000.

“Everyone knows high performing teams are powerful,” explained Mr. Ramsey. “Creating a successful team takes skill, patience, courage, and the right people.”

This is the 6th event in Liberty Bank’s Business Training Seminar Series, spotlighting relevant business trends and practical applications to protect and grow your business. A $275.00 value, this and all seminars in the series are FREE to local businesses and non-profit organizations, but you must pre-register to ensure a seat. Workbooks, beverages, and a light snack are included.

“We understand the importance of having the skills to manage any challenge that may come up,” explainedDale Blachford, Liberty Bank President. “As a community bank, it’s an important service to provide complementary resources to our clients and the business community. It strengthens everyone.”

As a BONUS, and immediately following the upcoming seminar on June 18th, Liberty Bank will host Alton Main Street’s Brown Bag Business Networking. Mr. Ramsey will remain until 1:00 pm to answer questions on “Building Your Network”. Each participant will receive a FREE audio download of these tips. A light lunch and drinks will be provided, or you may bring your own lunch. Pre-registration is required - via email to: Ron.Tanner@bankliberty.com or call 618-462-7000. You may sign-up for either or both events.

For those who like to plan ahead, the 7th event in Liberty’s Business Training Seminar Series is on August 20th and focuses on “Avoiding the Cheshire Cat” – the power and practice of strategic planning.

For more information about this event or Liberty Bank, contact us at 618-462-7000. Liberty Bank is among St. Louis’ best FDIC insured community banks with convenient locations in Alton, Godfrey, and Bethalto, Illinois. Liberty features full-service consumer and business/commercial checking, savings, and loan accounts with friendly personal service. Get current interest rates and more at http://www.bankliberty.com.

