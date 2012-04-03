ALTON, ILLINOIS – 78% of business executives surveyed say that social media is critical for success, and 50% of small business owners use social media, according to www.onlinemarketing-trends.com. These trends are why Liberty Bank is offering a Free Online Business Marketing Seminar on Thursday, April 26th, from 10 am until Noon. The seminar is being held at the community room in Liberty Bank at 3112 Godfrey Road.

The live, 90-minute presentation, titled: How to Attract, Capture and Convert Customers Online, will feature Mason Duchatschek, co-author of the book Sales Utopia and featured in Selling Power, the New York Times, Entrepreneur magazine and on Fox News. He is also the founder of Buildatribe.com, an online and social media marketing company based in the St. Louis area.

“The idea is to help small business owners better understand how to weave some of these concepts into their own marketing plan,” explained Ron Tanner, Marketing/Business Development Officer for Liberty Bank. “Understanding social media is like putting together a jigsaw puzzle without looking at the picture on the lid. If someone takes away just one good idea, the event will be worth attending.”

Register via email to: Ron.Tanner@bankliberty.com or call the Alton branch at 618-462-7000. Attendees will learn more about the fundamentals of online marketing and how to use them to grow your business without putting an unnecessary strain on your resources.

* Get prospects to call you when they are ready to buy.

* Attract more of your ideal customers.

* Get paid more for what you do.

* Sell your products and services online, even while you sleep.

* Outperform large companies on a shoestring budget.

“While mainstream media is alive and well in our market,” Tanner continued, “as a business owner, you can’t ignore the impact of this marketing phenomenon that’s taking us all by storm. Mason’s approach helps bring things into focus.”

This event is the first in Liberty Bank’s Business Accelerator Seminar Series, spotlighting relevant business trends and practical applications to protect and grow your business. For more information about this event or Liberty Bank, contact Ron Tanner at 618-462-7000.

Liberty Bank is a FDIC insured full service bank with locations in Alton, Godfrey and Bethalto. For information online visit BankLiberty.com.

