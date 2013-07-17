Friday, July 26, 2013 will be a lucky day for 100 area drivers, as Liberty Bank offers the public, as well as their customers, an opportunity to win free gas.

“We’re excited to host this event, as part of Liberty’s Community GiveBack program,” proclaimed Liberty Bank Vice President, Bret Mayberry. “It’s an opportunity to give back in a way that impacts people right in their wallet…instantly! If you’re a winner, you can go to Eppel’s Pantry & Deli in Godfrey and get your gas that same afternoon.”

To participate, go to any Liberty Bank location on Friday, July 26th from 8:00 am until noon. Request a scratch-off game card, and you will know instantly if you have won. Liberty Bank has 2 locations on Homer Adams Parkway, another on Godfrey Rd across from the Alton-Godfrey Sportsmans Club, and their newest location in Bethalto on West Bethalto Drive, adjacent to the airport.



"Part of our mission as a community bank, is to deliver the highest level of customer service,” explained Mayberry, “as well as reinvest in our community. As a result of the promise, we have been voted the Best Bank by our community; along with our employees, we donate more than $100,000 and hundreds of volunteer hours annually to local charities; and Liberty has given more than $200,000 in college scholarships to local students. All of this is to strengthen our community.”

Here are the details: Free Gas Game Card Winners win…at least $10 in Free Gas; Game Card winners who are current Liberty Bank checking custom­ers who show us their Liberty Bank debit card will have their Free Gas amount doubled to $20. Five of the 100 Game Card winners will increase to a “Fill Up”; those winners will be selected randomly and notified in surprise fashion when they visit Eppel’s Pantry & Deli in Godfrey to redeem their $10 or $20 game card. More information is available at http://www.bankliberty.com.

For more information about Liberty Bank or this event, call 618-462-7000. Liberty Bank is among St. Louis’ best FDIC insured community banks with convenient locations in Alton, Godfrey, and Bethalto, Illinois. Liberty features full-service consumer and business/commercial checking, savings, and loan accounts with friendly personal service. Get current interest rates and more at http://www.bankliberty.com.

