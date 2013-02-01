“Social Style is the world’s most effective communication model and used by more fortune 100 companies than any other,” according to featured corporate trainer and entrepreneur, Bob Ramsey.

Liberty Bank will present Mr. Ramsey in a Free Business Seminar on Tuesday, February 12th, from 8:30 until 11:30 am. The event will be held at the Business Conference Center in Liberty Bank at 3112 Godfrey Road. Register via email to: Ron.Tanner@bankliberty.com or 618-462-7000.

“I have facilitated this subject to more than 1,000 people over the last 5 years at such companies as

Bristol Meyers Squibb, Sandia Laboratories, and Sun Capital,” explained Mr. Ramsey. “Most attendees can expect to learn a skill that helps them with every business and personal relationship.”

He went on to further explain that this teaching tool is easily adapted for use in sales, management, teams, customer service, and most any setting where interpersonal communication strengths are at a premium.

This event is the first in 2013, but the 5th seminar in Liberty Bank’s Business Training Seminar Series, spotlighting relevant business trends and practical applications to protect and grow your business. A $275.00 value, this and all seminars in the series are FREE to local businesses and non-profit organizations, but you must pre-register to ensure a seat. Workbooks, beverages, and a light snack are included.

“We understand the importance of having the skills to manage any challenge that may come up,” explainedDale Blachford, Liberty Bank President. “As a community bank, it’s an important service to provide complementary resources to our clients and the business community. It strengthens us all.”

In addition to the upcoming seminar on February 12th, Liberty Bank has announced the 2013 seminars scheduled thus far: April features “Cracking the Code” – the power of influence in sales, management and beyond; June will be “Team Building”- an essential quality of any successful company is working together; and August focuses on “Avoiding the Cheshire Cat” – the power and practice of strategic planning.

For more information about this event or Liberty Bank, contact us at 618-462-7000. Liberty Bank is among St. Louis’ best FDIC insured community banks with convenient locations in Alton, Godfrey, and Bethalto, Illinois. Liberty features full-service consumer and business/commercial checking, savings, and loan accounts with friendly personal service. Get current interest rates and more at http://www.bankliberty.com.

