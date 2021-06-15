ALTON - California-based Super Diamond is coming to Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater on Friday, July 9, singing all the Neil Diamond hits.

“I’ve been to their shows. They are wonderful,” Neil Diamond said when asked about Super Diamond. Super Diamond has played twice with Neil Diamond himself, and their high-energy performance has been featured in Rolling Stone. Lawn seats start at just $15, Reserved and VIP tickets are available as well at the AltonVisitors Center, libertybankamphitheater.com, or any MetroTix outlet.

“The State of Illinois has entered Phase 5. LibertyBank Alton Amphitheater is open and ready for guests to enjoy,” said Robert Stephan of the Amphitheater Commission.

You can see the full schedule of amphitheater events at:

www.libertybankamphitheater.com

This is the amphitheater full remaining summer schedule:

June 18 - Summer Social featuring Well Hungarians - free event

July 3 - Air Force Band, Fireworks on the Mississippi - free event

July 9 - Super Diamond, Tickets on Sale Now!

July 16 - Summer Social featuring Trixie Delight - free event

July 30 - Summer Social featuring Howl at the MoonDueling Pianos - free event

August 13 - Summer Social featuring Corey Evitts - free event

August 28 - Food Truck Festival - free event

Sept 4 - Jazz and Wine Festival -tickets on sale soon

Sept 8 - 12 - Alton Expo - free event

Sept 18 - Senior Services Plus Feed the Need

