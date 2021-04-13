ALTON - Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater is moving forward with plans to host concerts and events for the 2021 summer season.

“We’ve been working on re-opening the Amphitheater for months in the hopes the COVID-19 situation improved to the point we could safely host events," said Robert Stephan, Chairman of the Alton Amphitheater Commission. "We are excited to have 15 live music dates confirmed and hope to add moreas sponsorships are confirmed. The fact that the Illinois State Fairs are moving forward with planning is a hopeful sign.”

“Liberty Bank is a proud supporter of the Alton Amphitheater and we look forward to having events on the Alton Riverfront again,” said Matt Waters, Market President of Liberty Bank. “From a COVID-19 perspective, we continue to monitor the situation and are ready to make adjustments as needed for our guests” Stephan said. “Liberty Bank Amphitheater has several inherent factors to help us put on safe events. Most importantly, it is an outdoor venue. We also have a large footprint on the Alton Riverfront. For example, at the Alton Food Truck Festival, we can easily space the trucksout more to allow more distancing. That event is also not until later in the summer, whichallows more time for vaccine distribution.”

In 2020, the Amphitheater was forced to cancel their entire season due to COVID-19, including a confirmed concert for Boyz II Men.

“They were very understanding and easy to deal with. Rescheduling with them could be on the table once COVID is firmly behind us,” Stephan said. For the 2021 season Liberty Bank Amphitheater has added five “Summer Social” events which include popular St. Louis regional bands Boogie Chyld on June 4, Well Hungarians on June 18, Trixie Delight on July 16, dueling pianos from Howl at the Moon on July 30, and one man band Corey Evitts on August 13.

All Summer Social events will feature food and drinks. On July 3 “Fireworks on the Mississippi” will return with performances by the Alton Symphony Orchestra and the Air Force Band of the Midwest.

On July 9, the Amphitheater will host San Francisco, California based Super Diamond, a Neil Diamond tribute show that Neil Diamond himself has performed with in the past. Ticket details will be announced soon. Additional events include the Food Truck Festival on August 28, Jazz & Wine Festival on September 4, Alton Expo September 8-12, Catfish Classic September 9, and Senior Services Plus on Sept 18.

“Ultimately, the Amphitheater is driven by sponsors from our community. They have been so supportive throughout this process. As businesses get back on their feet from the pandemic and return as sponsors, we look to add more events,” Stephan said.

