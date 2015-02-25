6th Annual Feed the Need Meals on Wheels Benefit Concert Saturday, June 13 at Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater

The Alton Amphitheater Commission and Senior Services Plus’ Executive Director Jonathan Becker are proud to announce the first show of the 2015 Liberty Bank Amphitheater concert schedule will be Alison Krauss & Union station featuring Jerry Douglas. The concert will be the 6th Annual Feed the Need Concert sponsored by Senior Services Plus. The concert will take place on Saturday, June 13. Special guest will be local favorites The Harman Family Bluegrass Band. Tickets go on sale March 6 at 10am.

“We are so thrilled to have such talented performers support our agency this year,” exclaimed Becker. “Alison has been so influential in the music community and the fact that she is coming to Alton to play a benefit concert for Meals On Wheels will bring so much awareness to the program in Southern Illinois.”

“For the second consecutive year we are excited to kick off the season at Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater by partnering with Senior Services Plus to present the Feed the Need concert” said Alton Mayor Brant Walker. “Not only is this a great concert, but it also supports the important Meals on Wheels program within our community which provides essential services to our seniors”.

Alison Krauss has won a record twenty-seven Grammy Awards over the course of her career as a solo artist, as a group with Union Station, as a duet with Robert Plant, and as a record producer. She has also won 14 International Bluegrass Music Association Awards, 9 Country Music Association Awards, two Gospel Music Association Awards, two CMT Music Awards, two Academy of Country Music Awards, and one Canadian Country Music Award. Country Music Television ranked Krauss 12th on their "40 Greatest Women of Country Music" list in 2002.

The players of Union Station—Jerry Douglas (Dobro, lap steel, vocals), Dan Tyminski (guitar, mandolin, lead vocal), Ron Block (banjo, guitar) and Barry Bales (bass, vocals), with Krauss on lead vocal and fiddle—are five distinct personalities who come together to form something truly unique as a band. Each bandmate has his own bustling career, but when these singular musicians come together, they’re an airtight unit devoted to the process of making music together.

Local favorite The Harman Family Bluegrass Band will open the show. The group is originally from Shipman, Illinois. The Harman Family Bluegrass Band today consists of first and second generation musicians having deep roots dating back to 1975. The Harman’s music style ranges from traditional to contemporary bluegrass, country, gospel and other various types of music. Founder Mike Harman was a member of Alison Krauss & Union Station from 1986 to 1990.

General Admission tickets are $40 each, and Gold Circle Admission is available for $65 each. Beginning March 6 at 10AM tickets may be purchased at the Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau, The Fox Theatre (St. Louis, MO), Metrotix.com or charge by phone (314) 534-1111. Patrons can also purchase tickets online (libertybankaltonamphitheater.com) by clicking on the “buy tickets” button on the concert/event listing. Children under 5 are free. Based on availability, tickets may be purchased at venue box office day of show only.

The Feed the Need concert brings the community together with the goal of raising awareness for the Meals On Wheels program. All proceeds from the concert will benefit the agency’s Meals On Wheels program. Senior Services Plus is currently providing 650 meals daily, covering 22 townships in Madison and St. Clair counties.

For more information on this event, please visit www.seniorservicesplus.org or call 618- 465-3298 or 1-800-233-4904.

