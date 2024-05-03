EDWARDSVILLE - Liberty and Lincoln Middle Schools eighth-graders visited Washington, D.C., on April 22-26, 2024. The students had the chance to learn in our nation’s capital.

After an early morning flight, the students’ trip started at Gettysburg, learning about the sacrifices of many. To close their first day, students had the chance to see many monuments in Washington, D.C. lit up in the dark.

The second day began with visiting the World War II Memorial and the Washington Monument. Students also visited the U.S Holocaust Museum and Mount Vernon. They toured the Lincoln Memorial, the Vietnam War Memorial, the 9/11 Memorial at the Pentagon, the Marine Corps War Memorial, the Arlington National Cemetery, the U.S. Capitol and the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial all during their time in Washington, D.C.

They also had the chance to see the Library of Congress, the National Archives, the Supreme Court, the Smithsonian, and the White House. Students also saw the Friendship Gate in Chinatown and the back of Ford's Theatre.

After wrapping up their time in Washington, D.C., the students headed on to see Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello and went on a ghost tour of Colonial Williamsburg.

In Williamsburg, Va., students learned all about the colonial justice system, pre-revolutionary politics, and colonial trades. They also visited the Historic Jamestown Settlement before heading back home to Edwardsville, filled with more knowledge and experiences than before.

