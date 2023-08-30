JERSEYVILLE - Senior Libby McCormick expects another great season with the Panthers' girls tennis team.

Last season, she qualified for state as an individual to go along with her doubles team Tessa Crawford and Elise Noble.

"I have pretty high expectations for this season because we've been working so hard since freshman year," McCormick said Tuesday afternoon following an exhibition match against Alton High School.

After heat and rain delayed the start of the season, she kicked things off by winning her singles match at AHS.

For her dedication to the sport, Libby McCormick is a Sparklight Internet Athlete of the Month for the Panthers.

McCormick began playing tennis in the fourth grade. According to her, she attended private school growing up and wanted to experience sports, so she began taking private lessons at Principia.

Now she can't get enough of the sport.

"I love playing tennis in high school, it's what I look forward to," she said.

Her goals for this season are to basically repeat last year, and get back to state.

