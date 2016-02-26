Liam Edward Staggs
February 26, 2016 9:41 AM
Name: Liam Edward Staggs
Parents: Ashley and Matthew Staggs
Birth weight: 9 lbs 5oz
Birth Length: 21 1/2 inches
Time : 8:04 pm
Date: January 15, 2016
Hospital: St. Anthony's
Grand parents:Brenda and Robin Staggs of Roxana, Susan and Curt Robbins of Alton
