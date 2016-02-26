Name: Liam Edward Staggs

Parents: Ashley and Matthew Staggs

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Birth weight: 9 lbs 5oz

Birth Length: 21 1/2 inches

Article continues after sponsor message

Time : 8:04 pm

Date: January 15, 2016

Hospital: St. Anthony's

Grand parents:Brenda and Robin Staggs of Roxana, Susan and Curt Robbins of Alton

More like this:

Feb 26, 2024 - Civic Memorial High and Trimpe Middle School Dance Teams Celebrate Season Of Tenacity and Growth

 