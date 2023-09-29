EDWARDSVILLE - Lexow Financial Group recently marked 30 years of helping people in the Edwardsville community reach their financial goals with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Larry Lexow, who owns the company and two others, appreciates the community’s support as he looks to help the next generation of entrepreneurs.

Lexow Financial Group is a financial services company that works with individuals, businesses, and families looking to develop financial plans or reach financial independence, Lexow said.

“Today, we’re celebrating the 30th anniversary of the founding of our company,” Lexow said at the event. “We have some longevity in terms of what we’re trying to do and help families reach their greatest goal in reaching financial independence.”

Lexow Financial isn’t his only company with “longevity”: there’s also Lexow Properties, a company of 25 years that houses the office building for Lexow Financial and 20 other businesses, and BCL Retirement Services, which he said works in the 401k profit-sharing market and has been around for 60 years.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I think it’s real key to be able to sit down with someone to help them solve their problems,” Lexow said. “Being able to use our experience over time to point them in the right direction - there aren’t a lot of things that we haven't experienced, we haven’t run into in the past - so [we’re] using that to our advantage to help them, so they don’t make mistakes.”

Born and raised in Edwardsville, Lexow said he’s appreciated seeing the company expand and be embraced by his hometown community over the years. When he first started the business, he recalled taking a “significant cut in income” and having several unanswered questions, but said “you just have to have faith that you can reach the goals you’ve set out for, expand and grow, and finally become successful over time.”

Going forward, Lexow plans to pay it forward by helping out other entrepreneurs who are just starting out with business plans, securing financing, and more

“I love meeting new people and helping them answer questions they can’t answer themselves about their future and if they’re on the right track to reach their goals,” he said. “You have to have a plan … you monitor [and] make adjustments along the way - and if you do that, over 90% of the time, you’re going to be successful.”

A video of the ribbon cutting and more from Lexow is available at the top of this story or on RiverBender.com/video.

More like this: