GODFREY – Jeffrey Vaughn, associate professor in the Art program at Lewis and Clark Community College, is among a group of landscape artists being featured at Duane Reed Gallery in St. Louis this month.

Vaughn is known for his emphasis of shape, pattern and light based on the natural growth found in trees, branches and plants.

“I like to work with a heightened color palette, yet still remain faithful to the natural world,” Vaughn said. “Through these more abstract concerns of light, color and composition, I hope these paintings allude to an experience of the order and quiet beauty of nature.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Vaughn, an Alton native, has focused his energies as an artist working in landscapes for over 20 years. He approaches his work with a quiet contemplativeness that reflects the serene aspects of the natural world and reveals the underlying spiritual nature that can be found in the environments he portrays.

Vaughn has exhibited his work throughout the United States for over 30 years. His work can be found in numerous public and private collections such as the U.S. Department of State, Washington D.C.; Anheuser-Busch Inc., St. Louis; Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest, Louisville, Kentucky; and Kentucky Public Radio, Louisville, Kentucky.

The exhibition will run through May 12.

Learn more about the exhibit at http://www.duanereedgallery.com/Artists Pages/vaughn/vaughn.html.

For more information on Lewis and Clark Community College’s Art program, visit http://www.lc.edu/program/AFAart/.

More like this: