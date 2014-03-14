Lewis and Clark/Phillips66 Host NAPTA Expo Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Edwardsville - Dave Young, director of sales with Simtronics, shows Dale Hagan, facilities supervisor at Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals (foreground), a simulation program for process industries during the Lewis and Clark Community College/Phillips 66 North American Process Technology Alliance (NAPTA) Midwest Training Expo on the college’s N.O. Nelson Campus in Edwardsville on Thursday. Industry professionals and educators from around the nation are attending the training expo designed to unite employers and educators in the Process Technology field. The North American Process Technology Alliance (NAPTA) is the standard–bearer of the Process Operations Technology (PTEC) curriculum and audits PTEC degree programs in North America and endorses those that meet its criteria. Lewis and Clark’s PTEC Program has received the highest NAPTA endorsement. Photo by S. Paige Allen; Lewis and Clark Community College photographer. For more information or a complete schedule of the conference visit www.naptaonline.org . To view or download photos from the event visit http://www.flickr.com/photos/lewisandclarkcc/ Article continues after sponsor message # # # More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip